United underdogs

Early engagement today could secure influence tomorrow, she said, citing bilateral trade, high-level visits, people-to-people ties as tools for sustaining Asean cohesion.

The former diplomat outlined how Manila and Phnom Penh have strengthened bilateral ties across multiple fronts: high-level exchanges, defense and military cooperation, economic forums and capacity-building initiatives.

Aquino also reflected on historical and cultural connections, from the golden age of the Khmer Empire to the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1957, and the rebuilding of ties following the Khmer Rouge regime.

She highlighted the role of Filipinos in Cambodia today, including some 7,000 professionals, teachers, peacekeepers, whose contributions (from teaching English to coaching basketball) have strengthened people-to-people connections.

Merchandise trade and investment were discussed, alongside the presence of Philippine companies in Cambodia.

Aquino noted that state visits, including exchanges between President Bongbong Marcos and Prime Minister Hun Manet, are accompanied by business forums to deepen economic links.