SUV swept away in Benguet, 2 dead

BAGUIO CITY-- Two persons were confirmed dead while four others were injured after the SUV they were riding was swept away by the Agno River in Sitio Tabu, Barangay Dalupirip, Itogon, Benguet, on the afternoon of 27 March 2026.
According to the Itogon Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO), the incident was reported at around 1:50 p.m., while police said it occurred at approximately 1:20 p.m.
Initial reports said the vehicle was attempting to cross the river when a sudden rise in water level and a strong current dragged the SUV downstream. Responding authorities arrived shortly after the incident, and the vehicle was retrieved at around 3:48 p.m.
Five occupants, including the driver, were brought to the Itogon District Hospital for treatment. The 68-year-old driver was declared dead on arrival.
As of writing, the condition of the four other passengers has not been disclosed.
At around 7:05 p.m., authorities recovered the body of a passenger who had earlier been reported missing.
Police said the group had been returning to Baguio City after a graduation photoshoot at Tabu Elementary School when the incident occurred. While crossing the river, the SUV was overpowered by a strong current.
The force of the water caused the vehicle to spin and face downstream before it was carried about 100 meters away, where it came to rest partially submerged.
During the incident, the occupants managed to exit the vehicle, with the help of nearby residents who assisted them to safety. However, one passenger failed to reach the riverbank and was swept away.
The response involved personnel from the MDRRMO, Municipal Health Services Office, Bureau of Fire Protection, Philippine National Police, and local volunteers.