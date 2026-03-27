SUV swept away in Benguet, 2 dead

Initial reports said the vehicle was attempting to cross the river when a sudden rise in water level and a strong current dragged the SUV downstream. Responding authorities arrived shortly after the incident, and the vehicle was retrieved at around 3:48 p.m.

Five occupants, including the driver, were brought to the Itogon District Hospital for treatment. The 68-year-old driver was declared dead on arrival.

As of writing, the condition of the four other passengers has not been disclosed.

At around 7:05 p.m., authorities recovered the body of a passenger who had earlier been reported missing.