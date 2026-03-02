NPD captures 2 top most wanted

Police arrested the region’s top most wanted man Monday morning, ending a manhunt for a suspect facing multiple counts of child rape and sexual assault.

The 32-year-old man, whose name was withheld by authorities, was apprehended at 10 a.m. in Barangay 171, Caloocan City. He is listed as both the No. 1 Regional Top Most Wanted and No. 1 District Top Most Wanted by the Northern Police District (NPD).

The arrest was a joint effort between the Northern Police District’s Special Operations Unit, the Caloocan City Police Station, and the Regional Intelligence Unit. The suspect faces a warrant issued by Caloocan Family Court Branch 1 for three counts of qualified rape of a minor, four counts of acts of lasciviousness, and sexual assault.

Following a medical examination, the suspect was transferred to the NPD’s custodial facility pending court notification.

The capture followed two other successful warrant services by the district over the weekend.

On Saturday afternoon, district operatives arrested a 41-year-old man in Barangay Pagala, Baliwag, Bulacan. The suspect was wanted for the sale and possession of illegal drugs under the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.

Police utilized an alternative recording device during the 5 p.m. operation. The man is currently in the custody of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology Regional Office III.

Later Saturday night, Caloocan police apprehended a 36-year-old woman in Barangay 31. She was arrested on robbery charges at approximately 9:40 p.m. and was processed at a city medical center before being detained for court submission.