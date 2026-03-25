New digital center boosts learning at Sisters of Mary School

School principal Sr. Mylene Arambulo said the facility is designed to address broader societal needs through education.

“This center will really address the needs in our society, not just in the Philippines but globally,” she said.

The initiative reflects the foundation’s mission of supporting youth through education, anchored on the belief of Felicidad T. Sy, known as “Nanang,” that education and hard work are key to a dignified life.

“My mother always said that education and hard work form the foundation of a dignified life,” said Debbie Sy, chairman of the foundation’s grants committee. “This Digital Transformation Center is a living testament to that promise. It’s about giving every student the tools they need to succeed.”

The facility includes classrooms equipped with technology focused on artificial intelligence, automation, cloud computing, and data analytics. It also supports teachers by enhancing instruction methods for the school’s Technical-Vocational Education and Training programs.

For Erica, the new center represents opportunity.

“Ngayon po mas pinaganda po, mas pina-high-quality po yung mga kagamitan dito, kaya we are more motivated. Mas marami po kaming matututunan dito,” she said.

Assistant principal Mary Luz Elopre, a former student of the school, said the center will help prepare students for the digital economy.

“This center will provide them with the technology and knowledge they need to be leaders in the digital world,” she said.

Felicidad T. Sy Foundation Executive Director Imelda Elido said the goal goes beyond academics.

“We can already see that these students will not only succeed academically but will go on to become productive citizens and good children of God,” she said.