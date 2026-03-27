QC records 60 percent decline in dengue cases

Authorities from the Quezon City government said that cases of dengue in the first three months of 2026 had gone down by 60 percent compared to a similar period last year.
In the report released by the Quezon City Epidemiology and Surveillance Division, it shared that 1,716 cases were logged from 1 January to 19 March.
A majority of incidents were also said to have come from District 2, with Barangay Batasan Hills and Barangay Commonwealth each tallying 155 and 136, respectively.
Out of all the cases, 10 individuals reportedly succumbed to the viral infection.
Despite the supposed decrease, authorities urged the public to employ proper safety measures to ensure that they remain protected against dengue-carrying mosquitoes.
Individuals who may experience dengue-like symptoms were advised to proceed to local health centers for free dengue tests and check-ups.