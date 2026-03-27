PRO1 launches SUMVAC 2026 security deployment

Authorities have launched heightened security preparations for the summer season following the Summer Vacation (SUMVAC) 2026 deployment ceremony at the headquarters of Police Regional Office 1 (PRO1).

The activity was led by PBGEN Dindo R. Reyes, alongside partner agencies including the Bureau of Fire Protection, Philippine Navy, Philippine Coast Guard, La Union Rescue 911, and the United Kabalikat Civic Communicators Association.