PRO1 launches SUMVAC 2026 security deployment

Authorities have launched heightened security preparations for the summer season following the Summer Vacation (SUMVAC) 2026 deployment ceremony at the headquarters of Police Regional Office 1 (PRO1).
The activity was led by PBGEN Dindo R. Reyes, alongside partner agencies including the Bureau of Fire Protection, Philippine Navy, Philippine Coast Guard, La Union Rescue 911, and the United Kabalikat Civic Communicators Association.
The deployment marks the start of intensified operations under the annual SUMVAC program, which aims to ensure public safety as travel activity increases across highways, transport terminals and tourist destinations.
In his message, Reyes stressed the need for coordination among agencies tasked with public safety.
“Hindi lang ito simpleng deployment ceremony—this is a strong manifestation ng ating kahandaan at pagkakaisa. As travel increases this summer, mas paiigtingin natin ang visibility at coordination on the ground to ensure the safety of our kababayan. Makakaasa ang publiko na ang PRO1 at ang ating partner agencies ay laging handang rumesponde at maglingkod anumang oras,” Reyes said.