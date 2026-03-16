PNP deploys 54,000 personnel nationwide for summer vacation security

The Philippine National Police (PNP) announced on Monday that it will deploy more than 54,000 personnel nationwide as part of security preparations for the upcoming summer vacation period.
At a press briefing, PNP Directorate for Operations Public Safety Division chief P/Col. Anna Liza Macapinlac said the deployment will run from 29 March to 31 May.
Macapinlac said that 54,989 personnel will be mobilized nationwide as part of the police force’s “Oplan Ligtas SumVac 2026” campaign to ensure public safety during Holy Week and to secure summer vacation travelers.
She added that the number includes 36,163 PNP personnel, 4,738 from augmented units, and 14,088 members from auxiliary groups and force multipliers who will assist in maintaining security in places of convergence such as tourist destinations and transport hubs.
“The Anti-Cybercrime Group (ACG) is directed to intensify cyber patrolling and information dissemination on fraudulent travel offers, fake online bookings and other online scams to protect the public from cyber-enabled fraud and travel-related scams,” Macapinlac said.
The PNP’s Oplan Ligtas SumVac 2026 aims to ensure the safety of residents, travelers and tourists as more people are expected to visit vacation spots and travel across the country.
Motorist assistance centers, police assistance desks and tourist police assistance desks will be set up along major travel routes.
Police Community Relations units will also conduct public awareness campaigns to promote safety reminders for travelers and tourists, according to Macapinlac.
The Highway Patrol Group (HPG) will deploy road marshals along major thoroughfares and bus terminals to help manage traffic and assist motorists.