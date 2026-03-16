PNP deploys 54,000 personnel nationwide for summer vacation security

She added that the number includes 36,163 PNP personnel, 4,738 from augmented units, and 14,088 members from auxiliary groups and force multipliers who will assist in maintaining security in places of convergence such as tourist destinations and transport hubs.

“The Anti-Cybercrime Group (ACG) is directed to intensify cyber patrolling and information dissemination on fraudulent travel offers, fake online bookings and other online scams to protect the public from cyber-enabled fraud and travel-related scams,” Macapinlac said.

The PNP’s Oplan Ligtas SumVac 2026 aims to ensure the safety of residents, travelers and tourists as more people are expected to visit vacation spots and travel across the country.

Motorist assistance centers, police assistance desks and tourist police assistance desks will be set up along major travel routes.

Police Community Relations units will also conduct public awareness campaigns to promote safety reminders for travelers and tourists, according to Macapinlac.

The Highway Patrol Group (HPG) will deploy road marshals along major thoroughfares and bus terminals to help manage traffic and assist motorists.