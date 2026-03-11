Malaysian arrested for posing as police officer in Pasay

A 37-year-old Malaysian national was nabbed for unlawfully posing as a police officer and attempting to sell police uniforms in Pasay City.

Philippine National Police chief P/Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the arrest took place at around 6:10 p.m. on 8 March along Arnaiz Avenue in Barangay 107 following a tip from a concerned citizen who reported suspicious activity to Sub-Station 4 (Central Park) patrol officers.

Responding patrol personnel immediately located the suspect carrying a plastic bag containing a dark blue T-shirt marked “PULIS.” When questioned, he falsely claimed to be a police officer and failed to present any identification or documents proving his authority.

The suspect was subsequently arrested for violations of Article 177 (Usurpation of Authority) and Article 179 (Illegal Use of Uniforms or Insignia) of the Revised Penal Code.

The confiscated uniform and the suspect were brought to Sub-Station 4, with the case forwarded to the Investigation and Detective Management Section of the Pasay City Police Station for inquest proceedings before the Pasay City Prosecutor’s Office.

Nartatez emphasized the importance of community vigilance in supporting law enforcement efforts.

“The public plays a vital role in helping us uphold the law. Every tip helps prevent potential crimes and safeguards the integrity of the police service. Laging maging mapagmatyag at huwag hayaang magamit ang kapulisan para sa masama,” he said.

The arrest underscores the Philippine National Police’s commitment to its Focused Agenda, a framework of transformation designed to make police service more credible and responsive.

In this operation, the key priority of Active Community Support was highlighted, demonstrating how cooperation between the public and police personnel can lead to the timely apprehension of individuals attempting to misuse police authority.

“Acts of impersonation and misuse of police insignia threaten public trust. We will enforce the law to the fullest against anyone misrepresenting our uniform or authority.”

“Walang sinuman ang pwedeng magpanggap bilang pulis at makakalusot sa batas,” the police chief added.