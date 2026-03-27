Philippines, France sign visiting forces pact, boost defense ties

The Department of National Defense (DND) said a bilateral meeting between Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. and French Armed Forces Minister Catherine Vautrin yielded positive developments in strengthening defense ties between the two countries.
The meeting was held on 26 March at École Militaire in Paris during Teodoro’s official visit to France.
Both officials discussed regional security issues in the Indo-Pacific, the Middle East and Europe, emphasizing the importance of multilateralism and a rules-based international order, as well as the peaceful resolution of disputes.
They also reaffirmed adherence to the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and the 2016 arbitral ruling on the South China Sea.
The Philippines welcomed France’s engagement with ASEAN and the ASEAN Defense Ministers’ Meeting-Plus, noting France’s participation in expert working groups on humanitarian assistance and disaster response and maritime security.
The DND said both sides recognized the progress in defense cooperation, including regular bilateral dialogues, military exchanges, port visits, training activities and educational programs.
A key development was the signing of the Philippines-France Status of Visiting Forces Agreement, which is expected to strengthen joint military activities and provide legal protections for engagements between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the French Armed Forces.
The agreement builds on a December 2023 letter of intent aimed at enhancing bilateral defense relations.
Both sides expressed commitment to further deepening long-term defense cooperation.