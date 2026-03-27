Philippines, France sign visiting forces pact, boost defense ties

Both officials discussed regional security issues in the Indo-Pacific, the Middle East and Europe, emphasizing the importance of multilateralism and a rules-based international order, as well as the peaceful resolution of disputes.

They also reaffirmed adherence to the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and the 2016 arbitral ruling on the South China Sea.

The Philippines welcomed France’s engagement with ASEAN and the ASEAN Defense Ministers’ Meeting-Plus, noting France’s participation in expert working groups on humanitarian assistance and disaster response and maritime security.