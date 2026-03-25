Philippines pushes broader defense ties with NATO, European partners

The Philippines is seeking to expand its defense and military cooperation with European partners and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), the Department of National Defense (DND) said Wednesday.
Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. raised the push during a meeting with NATO Military Committee Chair Giuseppe Cavo Dragone on the sidelines of the 2026 Paris Defence and Strategy Forum in France.
According to the DND, Teodoro emphasized the need for broader and more coordinated cooperation as global security challenges continue to evolve.
The defense chief noted that the Philippines is laying the groundwork for stronger interoperability, information exchange, and engagement with both NATO and European Union partners.
Further, Teodoro said such efforts are anchored on Manila’s goal of boosting national resilience and ensuring the protection of Filipinos abroad amid shifting geopolitical dynamics.
For his part, Cavo Dragone expressed NATO’s openness to deepen cooperation with the Philippines.
Both officials highlighted the importance of sharing information and best practices as countries from different regions work together to address threats to the international order.
The meeting builds on earlier engagements between the two officials, including discussions at the 2025 Seoul Defense Dialogue, where they exchanged views on geopolitical competition and efforts to restore strategic stability.
The Philippines has been expanding its defense partnerships beyond the Indo-Pacific in recent years, as it seeks to strengthen its security posture through alliances and multilateral cooperation.
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