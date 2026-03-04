DND secures AFP modernization backing

The Department of National Defense (DND) announced Wednesday that the Philippines and South Korea have formalized two major agreements aimed at modernizing military capabilities and honoring the legacy of Korean War veterans.

The agreements were signed 3 March during the state visit of South Korean President Lee Jae Myung. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. welcomed the memoranda of understanding as part of a broader effort to strengthen the strategic partnership between the two nations.

Defense Assistant Secretary Arsenio R. Andolong said one of the key documents is a renewed agreement on patriots and veterans affairs.

Signed by Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto C. Teodoro Jr. and South Korean Minister Kwon Oh-eul, the measure expands initiatives to pay tribute to Filipino-Korean war veterans. It also establishes exchange programs for their descendants and aims to improve the administrative capacities of veterans’ institutions in both countries.