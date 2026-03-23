Northern Samar eyes market share in global abaca demand

TACLOBAN CITY – The Northern Samar provincial government is embarking on initiatives to increase its abaca production to support the country’s position in the international abaca market.

Jhon Allen Berbon, chief of Northern Samar Provincial Economic Development and Investment Promotions Office, said the provincial government is providing abaca growers with improved planting materials, technical guidance, and farmer training to further strengthen the province’s capacity to sustain and expand its abaca industry.