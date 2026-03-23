Northern Samar eyes market share in global abaca demand

TACLOBAN CITY – The Northern Samar provincial government is embarking on initiatives to increase its abaca production to support the country’s position in the international abaca market.
Jhon Allen Berbon, chief of Northern Samar Provincial Economic Development and Investment Promotions Office, said the provincial government is providing abaca growers with improved planting materials, technical guidance, and farmer training to further strengthen the province’s capacity to sustain and expand its abaca industry.
Over the years, abaca production has remained a vital driver of livelihood and agricultural development in Northern Samar making it as one of the leading abaca-producing provinces in Eastern Visayas.
“The industry plays a significant role in supporting rural incomes and sustaining farming communities across the province,” he said.
Data from the Philippine Statistics Authority shows that the province produced 6,766.16 metric tons of abaca fiber in 2025, supplying nearly 65 percent of Eastern Visayas’ total abaca output.
The province has more than 12,039 hectares of abaca plantations making abaca cultivation a dependable source of income that helps sustain daily needs, preserve farming traditions, and improve overall living conditions to thousands of households.
“This level of production reflects Northern Samar’s strong capacity to sustain fiber supply while strengthening the stability and resilience of its agricultural sector,” Berbon said
He added that beyond household livelihoods, the expansion of abaca farming also stimulates broader economic activity within the province.
“Higher production supports local trading, fiber processing, and transportation services, creating additional employment and income opportunities across municipalities,” he said.