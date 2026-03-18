MMDA rolls out free rides amid nationwide transport strike

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) will deploy free shuttle services across Metro Manila on 19 March to assist commuters affected by a scheduled nationwide transport strike.
MMDA General Manager Nicholas Torre III said government buses and support vehicles have been placed on standby for morning deployment.
"MMDA is closely coordinating with the security forces para sa kung ano man ang mga logistics na kanilang kailangan para ma-alleviate ang impact nitong tigil-pasada,” Torre said.
“In particular, we are readying our buses and other transport vehicles para makapagbigay ng libreng sakay,” he added.
The transport strike, organized by PISTON, aims to highlight the burden of rising fuel prices on drivers and small operators.
"Mayroon tayong magagawa sa krisis na ito. Ang welga at protestang bayan ang subok nating sandata upang maitulak ang kagyat na kahilingan ng mamamayan, at masingil ang inutil na gobyerno. Sa sama-samang militanteng pagkilos, sa welga at protestang bayan, pinapakita natin na ang kapangyarihan ay nasa atin, nasa mamamayan," the group said in a Facebook post.
Meanwhile, the Philippine National Police said it will monitor major roads to manage traffic flow and ensure shuttle routes remain unobstructed.
Fuel prices surged this week, with gasoline increasing by P12.90 to P16.60 per liter and diesel by P20.40 to P23.90 per liter, adding pressure on transport operators.