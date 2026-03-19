Malabon deploys ‘Libreng Sakay’ fleet

The local government of Malabon City deployed nine free shuttle vehicles and mobilized emergency personnel Thursday to assist commuters affected by a nationwide transport strike.
Mayor Jeannie Sandoval said the city prepared the “Libreng Sakay” fleet to ensure that residents could reach their destinations safely despite the work stoppage called by transport groups.
“Our priority is the welfare of our citizens,” Sandoval said. “Our free ride vehicles are on standby to help with traffic flow and traveler comfort.”
The Public Safety and Traffic Management Office (PSTMO) coordinated the deployment, which includes a tow truck, several vans and three large trucks from the city’s disaster risk reduction and management office.
These vehicles are being dispatched to specific areas where stranded passengers have been reported.
To maintain order, personnel from the Philippine National Police, the Bureau of Fire Protection, and the Mayor’s Complaint and Action Team are monitoring major roads and managing traffic flow. Barangay officials have also been instructed to monitor their local jurisdictions and deploy additional village vehicles if necessary.
The PSTMO noted that the Malabon Jeepney Transport Service Cooperative committed to continuing its operations despite the strike. Authorities also issued a warning to transport groups against overcharging passengers during the service disruption.
City Administrator Alexander Rosete urged residents to remain calm and plan their trips accordingly. He encouraged the use of the Malabon “AHON” Alert 24/7 app for real-time emergency reports and immediate response.