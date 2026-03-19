Malabon deploys ‘Libreng Sakay’ fleet

“Our priority is the welfare of our citizens,” Sandoval said. “Our free ride vehicles are on standby to help with traffic flow and traveler comfort.”

The Public Safety and Traffic Management Office (PSTMO) coordinated the deployment, which includes a tow truck, several vans and three large trucks from the city’s disaster risk reduction and management office.

These vehicles are being dispatched to specific areas where stranded passengers have been reported.

To maintain order, personnel from the Philippine National Police, the Bureau of Fire Protection, and the Mayor’s Complaint and Action Team are monitoring major roads and managing traffic flow. Barangay officials have also been instructed to monitor their local jurisdictions and deploy additional village vehicles if necessary.