Nartatez: No room for rude service in PNP

The directive aligns with the call of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla for government personnel to uphold professionalism, integrity and empathy when addressing the concerns of citizens.

Nartatez also ordered chiefs of police and unit heads to ensure that police helplines remain operational so they can be reached by citizens both locally and abroad.

The PNP chief further reminded officers not to abuse their authority.

“Let us be kind. Let us not be arrogant just because we are in power. Instead, let us extend our helping hand, especially to those who are in need. Maging tapat sa tungkulin at isapuso ang pagsisilbi para sa bayan,” he said.

Nartatez also encouraged the public to report any misconduct or inappropriate behavior by police personnel so such incidents can be properly investigated and addressed.

He reiterated that accountability, professionalism and service remain the core values of the police organization.