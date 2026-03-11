PNP chief warns ‘grumpy’ officers: Stay professional

“The Philippine National Police has no room for grumpy and arrogant personnel,” Nartatez said. “As government workers, efficient public service anchored on professionalism and respect is a daily requirement.”

The chief’s order aligns with a broader mandate from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla for government employees to exercise integrity and empathy.

Nartatez urged officers to follow the “Golden Rule” and remain kind to the citizens they are sworn to protect.

As part of the push for better public access, Nartatez ordered all police chiefs to ensure their helplines are operational and accessible to citizens both locally and abroad. He also cautioned officers against abusing their authority.

“Let us not be arrogant just because we are in power,” Nartatez said. “Instead, let us extend our helping hand.”

The PNP leadership encouraged the public to report any misconduct or inappropriate behavior by officers, promising that all complaints would be investigated. Nartatez stressed that accountability and service remain the core values of the police force under the current administration’s reforms.