Phl beats them all

They plotted Korea’s cultural footprint on foreign soil. Culture, curated with intelligence and flair, can become soft power writ large.

Among numerous centers worldwide, KCC Philippines was one of six institutions honored for exceptional performance, innovative programming and meaningful cultural impact within their respective communities.

This recognition reflects the Center’s sustained efforts to bring Korean culture closer to Filipinos through diverse initiatives in arts, language, food, film and lifestyle.

Director Kim Myeongjin expressed gratitude for the recognition, emphasizing the Center’s mission moving forward:

"This recognition is a meaningful reminder of the strong cultural connection between Korea and the Philippines. We share this achievement with our Filipino partners and audiences, and it inspires us to continue creating programs that bring our cultures closer together."

Over the past year, the center has continued to expand its reach through dynamic programs that resonate with a wide audience, from K-pop and K-drama enthusiasts to students, artists and cultural practitioners.