Phl beats them all

The Korean Cultural Center in the Philippines clinched global acclaim again, its second consecutive nod as a top-tier cultural hub.
The announcement came at the “Overseas Korean Cultural Center (KCC) directors and Cultural Attaches Conference,” where emissaries from across the world gathered.
They plotted Korea’s cultural footprint on foreign soil. Culture, curated with intelligence and flair, can become soft power writ large.
Among numerous centers worldwide, KCC Philippines was one of six institutions honored for exceptional performance, innovative programming and meaningful cultural impact within their respective communities.
This recognition reflects the Center’s sustained efforts to bring Korean culture closer to Filipinos through diverse initiatives in arts, language, food, film and lifestyle.
Director Kim Myeongjin expressed gratitude for the recognition, emphasizing the Center’s mission moving forward:
"This recognition is a meaningful reminder of the strong cultural connection between Korea and the Philippines. We share this achievement with our Filipino partners and audiences, and it inspires us to continue creating programs that bring our cultures closer together."
Over the past year, the center has continued to expand its reach through dynamic programs that resonate with a wide audience, from K-pop and K-drama enthusiasts to students, artists and cultural practitioners.
Its initiatives have not only celebrated Korean culture but also fostered deeper cultural exchange and mutual understanding between Korea and the Philippines.
Building on this milestone, KCC is set to elevate its offerings further in 2026. Under the theme "Culture in Motion," the center is preparing a vibrant lineup of activities that will bring Korean culture to more communities across the country. Audiences can look forward to regional festivals, new exhibitions and a series of performances designed to engage and inspire.