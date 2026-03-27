Josh Ford marks birthday by giving back

For Josh Ford, birthdays have become more than a personal milestone. They are now an opportunity to give back.
Fresh from his birthday, the Sparkle artist marked the occasion by visiting an elderly home in San Juan with fellow Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition housemate Kira Balinger. The outreach was not organized by a network or production outfit but was initiated by Ford, Balinger and their fan group, Team Kish, which also celebrated its anniversary during the visit.
“This birthday’s special to me kasi ito ’yung first time ko na nag-spend ng birthday to give back to people kasi sila talaga ’yung tumulong sa ’kin para makarating ako kung saan ako ngayon,” Ford said.
The visit carried personal significance for Ford, who previously worked as a caregiver in the United Kingdom before entering show business.
“Sobra akong natuwa, brought me back to my memories nung nandun ako sa U.K.,” he said.
The experience marked a full-circle moment, reconnecting him with a past that shaped his path before entering the entertainment industry.
For Balinger, the outreach underscored the value of using their platform to help others.
“Napakasarap naman talaga sa puso that we’re doing this for other people naman, we’re giving back,” she said.
The visit was marked by interactions with elderly residents, some of whom recognized the actors from television.
Ford said he was surprised to learn that residents had followed their series, The Secrets of Hotel 88.
“Napanood daw po nila kami sa GMA, sa ‘The Secrets of Hotel 88,’ kaya nga nakakatuwa na pati sila sumusuporta sa ’min dalawa,” he said.
The moment highlighted how their work reaches audiences beyond typical viewers.
Ford celebrated his birthday on 12 March in Puerto Galera during a locked-in taping, where Balinger surprised him with a simple gift.
Days later, the celebration took on a more meaningful direction through the outreach activity.
Ford and Balinger continue to build their on-screen partnership through their roles in “The Secrets of Hotel 88.” They are also part of the upcoming horror film “Huwag Kang Titingin,” starring Sofia Pablo and Allen Ansay.
Directed by Frasco Mortiz and produced by GMA Pictures and Mentorque Productions Inc., the film is scheduled for release on 15 April.
For Ford, the celebration stood out not for scale but for meaning.
In choosing to give back, he turned a personal milestone into a moment of gratitude—one shaped by the people and experiences that defined his journey.