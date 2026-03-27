Josh Ford marks birthday by giving back

“Sobra akong natuwa, brought me back to my memories nung nandun ako sa U.K.,” he said.

The experience marked a full-circle moment, reconnecting him with a past that shaped his path before entering the entertainment industry.

Giving beyond the spotlight

For Balinger, the outreach underscored the value of using their platform to help others.

“Napakasarap naman talaga sa puso that we’re doing this for other people naman, we’re giving back,” she said.

The visit was marked by interactions with elderly residents, some of whom recognized the actors from television.

Reaching unexpected audiences

Ford said he was surprised to learn that residents had followed their series, The Secrets of Hotel 88.

“Napanood daw po nila kami sa GMA, sa ‘The Secrets of Hotel 88,’ kaya nga nakakatuwa na pati sila sumusuporta sa ’min dalawa,” he said.

The moment highlighted how their work reaches audiences beyond typical viewers.

From celebration to service

Ford celebrated his birthday on 12 March in Puerto Galera during a locked-in taping, where Balinger surprised him with a simple gift.

Days later, the celebration took on a more meaningful direction through the outreach activity.

Growing presence on screen

Ford and Balinger continue to build their on-screen partnership through their roles in “The Secrets of Hotel 88.” They are also part of the upcoming horror film “Huwag Kang Titingin,” starring Sofia Pablo and Allen Ansay.

Directed by Frasco Mortiz and produced by GMA Pictures and Mentorque Productions Inc., the film is scheduled for release on 15 April.

A birthday with purpose

For Ford, the celebration stood out not for scale but for meaning.

In choosing to give back, he turned a personal milestone into a moment of gratitude—one shaped by the people and experiences that defined his journey.