Heath Jornales proud of Caprice Cayetano after PBB journey

Looking back at their time inside the iconic Bahay ni Kuya, the actor said he is proud of Cayetano and her journey in the reality show.

“Si Caprice po, I admire her so much. And I’m really proud of her. I’m really proud of her po na she’s gone so far po. And ‘yun, she’s really great,” he shared.

Friendship that resonated with fans

During their stay inside the house, Jornales and Cayetano developed a close friendship that viewers quickly noticed.

Their natural chemistry and supportive dynamic resonated with audiences, eventually leading to a growing fan base who began rooting for the pair.

Supporters later coined the name “CapEath” for the tandem, continuing to rally behind them even after the show concluded.

Jornales admitted he was surprised and happy to discover how strongly fans embraced their partnership.

“’Yung reaction ko po na nakita ko po na we were being shipped together, natuwa po ako nang sobra kasi nakita ko po na ang dami po naming supporters.”

For the actor, the fan support felt like recognition of the genuine moments they shared while inside the house.

“Lahat na po na ginawa po namin sa Bahay ni Kuya, natuwa po ako na nagustuhan po ng mga fans po.”

New opportunities beyond PBB

With their journey in the PBB house now over, both Jornales and Cayetano are preparing for new opportunities in their careers.

Fans have already expressed excitement over a possible collaboration project involving the two, which Jornales said he was thrilled to hear about.

The actor remains thankful for the continued support they receive outside the famous yellow house.

For Jornales, joining “Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition 2.0” was more than just competing in a reality show.

It became a platform for building friendships and forming connections with viewers who continue to support him and his fellow housemates beyond the program.