Rhian Ramos, Glaiza de Castro reunite in GL film

A decade after their groundbreaking pairing captured audiences on television, Rhian Ramos and Glaiza de Castro are joining forces again — this time on the big screen.

The beloved tandem known to fans as “RaStro” is set to headline the upcoming Girls’ Love film I Fell, It’s Fine, scheduled to premiere in Philippine cinemas on 04 April 2026. The project marks a long-awaited reunion for the two actresses whose chemistry first resonated with viewers in the 2015 series The Rich Man’s Daughter.

For many supporters of the pair, the film feels like the fulfillment of a promise years in the making. Since their television collaboration introduced one of Philippine TV’s earliest mainstream GL storylines, fans have continuously expressed hope that Ramos and de Castro would one day share the screen again.

A story built around emotion

Produced by Wide International Film & Entertainment, the film promises an emotionally layered narrative that explores relationships, vulnerability, and personal growth. While the story presents a fresh set of characters distinct from their previous roles, the project carries the same emotional sincerity that first endeared the actresses to audiences.

What makes the film particularly notable is the creative collaboration behind the scenes. Both Ramos and de Castro reportedly had the opportunity to help shape elements of their characters and the emotional dynamics within the story, allowing their real-life understanding of each other to influence the performances.