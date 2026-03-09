Rhian Ramos, Glaiza de Castro reunite in GL film
A decade after their groundbreaking pairing captured audiences on television, Rhian Ramos and Glaiza de Castro are joining forces again — this time on the big screen.
The beloved tandem known to fans as “RaStro” is set to headline the upcoming Girls’ Love film I Fell, It’s Fine, scheduled to premiere in Philippine cinemas on 04 April 2026. The project marks a long-awaited reunion for the two actresses whose chemistry first resonated with viewers in the 2015 series The Rich Man’s Daughter.
For many supporters of the pair, the film feels like the fulfillment of a promise years in the making. Since their television collaboration introduced one of Philippine TV’s earliest mainstream GL storylines, fans have continuously expressed hope that Ramos and de Castro would one day share the screen again.
A story built around emotion
Produced by Wide International Film & Entertainment, the film promises an emotionally layered narrative that explores relationships, vulnerability, and personal growth. While the story presents a fresh set of characters distinct from their previous roles, the project carries the same emotional sincerity that first endeared the actresses to audiences.
What makes the film particularly notable is the creative collaboration behind the scenes. Both Ramos and de Castro reportedly had the opportunity to help shape elements of their characters and the emotional dynamics within the story, allowing their real-life understanding of each other to influence the performances.
Guided by a renowned filmmaker
At the helm of the project is acclaimed director Sigrid Andrea P. Bernardo, widely recognized for her romantic hit Kita Kita. Known for crafting character-driven narratives that balance humor and heartbreak, Bernardo brings her signature storytelling style to the film.
Her involvement signals a project that aims to deliver not only representation but also a nuanced cinematic experience for audiences.
A reunion years in the making
The renewed collaboration between Ramos and de Castro is particularly meaningful given the history they share. Their earlier work together built a strong following that has remained active for years, with supporters frequently calling for a new project featuring the pair.
That familiarity also shaped how the actresses approached the film’s more intimate moments. Because of their long friendship and established rapport, they were able to perform emotional and close scenes with natural ease, without the need for extensive preparation or workshops.
A new chapter for GL stories
With I Fell, It’s Fine, the RaStro tandem steps into a new phase of storytelling, moving their partnership from television nostalgia into contemporary cinema.
As April 2026 approaches, anticipation continues to build among longtime fans and new audiences alike. For many, the film represents more than just a reunion. It is also a continuation of storytelling that helped open doors for more inclusive love stories on screen.