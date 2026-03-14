Find your everyday paradise with Brittany

What was once considered an escape is becoming an everyday setting.

Today, more homeowners are choosing homes in destinations that offer space and nature. The undeniable appeal of fresh air, open surroundings, and slower pace of living is no longer tied only to travel, but also to where and how one chooses to live. Increasingly, the goal is not simply to visit beautiful places, but to be able to live in them as well.

This is the thinking behind Brittany’s leisure collection — residences in some of the country’s most established tourist destinations, designed for people who want the experience of being away to feel familiar and accessible.