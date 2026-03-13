Either way, it’s the Britt way

In finding a place to stay, the question is not what kind of lifestyle you want but where you want to enjoy life.
People have different preferences: some prefer the quiet life in the south, while others like the energy of the capital where everything is close and in one place. Despite these different inclinations, it is not a problem because you can still live your life the Britt Way.
Brittany Hotel BGC
Located in the heart of the city, the business and lifestyle district Bonifacio Global City in Taguig offers a place to stay amid the urban hustle. The Brittany Hotel welcomes you with a modern yet minimalist façade of glass walls, elegant black frames, and an automatic entrance door, giving a glimpse of what awaits inside.
With 125 rooms ranging from Deluxe King (28 sqm) and Deluxe Twin (30 sqm) to Suite rooms (82 sqm), you will surely find a comfortable place to stay and experience an upscale boutique hotel. It offers everything you need: minimalist but elegant rooms, the Michelin-recognized restaurant Origine, and other high-quality dining options such as Tavern on the 8th (literally on the 8th floor) which offers quality breakfast buffets. For drinks, For the Road is a chic bar near the lobby. Additional amenities include Botanica Salon (hair styling, nail services, and massages), a fitness center, and a rooftop pool where you can enjoy the cityscape.
They also have function rooms, perfect for family or corporate celebration and meetings depending on the size of the group, they offer 58 sqm up to 389 sqm function rooms, each with different themes and designs that caters to the need of the event.
Staying at the Brittany Hotel in BGC is perfect for professionals, singles, or families who need easy access to work, schools, hospitals, and transportation. The area is urban and fast-paced, with abundant dining, cafés, and mall options — SM Aura is right beside the hotel — making it a practical choice for everyday life.
Brittany Hotel Villar City
If you prefer a quiet, calm way of living, the Brittany Hotel on Daang Hari Road in Bacoor is for you. The 10-story building has 72 rooms and sits at the center of the 3,500-hectare Villar City, surrounded by open lots so the building stands out and is easy to find.
You will be welcomed by a garden in front of the entrance lobby and multiple wooden-and-glass doors that provide a classic, exquisite appeal in contrast with its gray and white modern Room options are wider, they have the Bridge room (40 sqm) which is perfect for friend hangouts, Deluxe Room King (40 sqm), Deluxe Double (60 sqm), Premiere Deluxe King (60 sqm), Premiere Suite (70 sqm), and the largest, Villa (200 sqm) for larger groups and families. Although the hotel has fewer rooms, they are larger and more suitable for big groups compared to the limited space in the city.
The Brittany Hotel in the south is ideal for those who prefer a quiet lifestyle and neighborhood. It suits individuals and families who want to relax and slow down with a resort-like atmosphere. The hotel offers larger communal spaces beyond the floors including a front garden, calmer and greener surroundings, and a side pool. There is also a banquet hall for weddings, corporate events, and large celebrations, plus function rooms of various sizes ideal for business meetings, social gatherings, and small events.
Compared to the Brittany Hotel in the middle of a busy city, the south location has a longer commute to central business districts and stores. But you don’t need to worry because they offer in-house services so you don’t have to leave often. Dining includes two culinary hubs: Cuisine, the premier restaurant with Filipino, Italian, Spanish, and other international dishes; and Salt x Fire, the hotel’s steakhouse. They also have For the Road, the hotel’s bar which provides a spot to drink, unwind, and socialize.
Whether you pick Brittany in BGC for daily convenience or Brittany in Villar City for staycation-style calm, you can still live a lifestyle designed around how you want to enjoy life. Choose any of it that matches how you want to enjoy your days, and the rest will fall into place.