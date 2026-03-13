Either way, it’s the Britt way

They also have function rooms, perfect for family or corporate celebration and meetings depending on the size of the group, they offer 58 sqm up to 389 sqm function rooms, each with different themes and designs that caters to the need of the event.

Staying at the Brittany Hotel in BGC is perfect for professionals, singles, or families who need easy access to work, schools, hospitals, and transportation. The area is urban and fast-paced, with abundant dining, cafés, and mall options — SM Aura is right beside the hotel — making it a practical choice for everyday life.

Brittany Hotel Villar City

If you prefer a quiet, calm way of living, the Brittany Hotel on Daang Hari Road in Bacoor is for you. The 10-story building has 72 rooms and sits at the center of the 3,500-hectare Villar City, surrounded by open lots so the building stands out and is easy to find.

You will be welcomed by a garden in front of the entrance lobby and multiple wooden-and-glass doors that provide a classic, exquisite appeal in contrast with its gray and white modern Room options are wider, they have the Bridge room (40 sqm) which is perfect for friend hangouts, Deluxe Room King (40 sqm), Deluxe Double (60 sqm), Premiere Deluxe King (60 sqm), Premiere Suite (70 sqm), and the largest, Villa (200 sqm) for larger groups and families. Although the hotel has fewer rooms, they are larger and more suitable for big groups compared to the limited space in the city.