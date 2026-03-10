PRO-6 steps up fuel price monitoring in Western Visayas

“This is to make sure that no gas station exploits the situation, hoards fuel, or implements unauthorized price hikes,” Ligan said, adding that any violations would be documented for possible legal action once DOE regulations are issued.

Initial monitoring has already flagged price increases in Roxas City, Capiz, which will be included in reports along with the gas stations’ justifications for raising rates without DOE clearance.

Iloilo City Mayor Raisa Treñas said the city government is coordinating with the DOE to define the price range that will be monitored. She urged establishments to implement any fuel price adjustments gradually to avoid sudden burdens on consumers.

Operational adjustments amid four-day workweek

In line with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive on a temporary four-day workweek for government offices, PRO-6 will implement energy-saving measures for non-uniformed personnel while recalibrating mobile patrol operations to optimize fuel usage.

“I will be coordinating with our regional staff to adjust patrol schedules and ensure efficiency, while offices strengthen overall energy conservation practices,” Ligan said.

These measures reflect a dual approach — protecting consumers from unfair pricing during a global fuel crisis while ensuring that police operations remain effective and sustainable under the new work arrangement.