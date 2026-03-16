Eastern Samar raises alarm over looming fuel shortage

The situation has been further complicated by load restrictions on several damaged bridges along the main routes connecting Borongan City and Tacloban City.

The Department of Public Works and Highways earlier announced a five-ton load limit on Coticot Bridge in Giporlos and Lawaan Bridge in Lawaan, both located along the Buenavista-Lawaan-Marabut Road section.

The road serves as an alternate route for heavy trucks traveling to Tacloban after the DPWH imposed a 15-ton load restriction on Calbiga Bridge along the Maharlika Highway in Samar on 27 October 2025.

With the restrictions on Coticot and Lawaan bridges, the DPWH advised truckers to use the alternate route via the Calbayog–Sta. Rita road section, which still passes through Calbiga Bridge.

During the meeting, Borongan City Mayor Jose Ivan Dayan Agda proposed seeking the DPWH’s assistance to immediately strengthen Calbiga Bridge while repairs are ongoing on the bridges in Giporlos and Lawaan.

Agda said reinforcing the structure would allow fuel carriers to transport up to 25 tons of fuel and avoid the more expensive option of shipping supplies by barge through San Isidro, Northern Samar.

Evardone also emphasized the need to strengthen the alternate Coticot road and the Lawaan Bridge, which is currently under construction, to ensure smoother logistics operations in the province.

Meanwhile, Evardone issued an executive order on Sunday implementing a four-day workweek at the provincial government starting 16 March.