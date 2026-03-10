‘Huwag Kang Titingin’: Horror film from internet to movies

A new Filipino horror film is set to haunt cinemas soon as Huwag Kang Titingin prepares for its nationwide release this April. Produced by GMA Pictures in collaboration with Mentorque Productions, the movie taps into today’s viral internet culture while drawing fear from long-standing Filipino supernatural beliefs.
At the center of the story is a chilling premise: what begins as a seemingly harmless online challenge slowly turns into a terrifying ordeal. The film explores how the modern obsession with viral trends can open the door to something far darker, blending digital-age curiosity with the eerie world of folklore.
Leading the cast are Sparkle artists Sofia Pablo, Allen Ansay, Charlie Fleming, and Anthony Constantino, who bring the suspenseful story to life. Their characters find themselves caught in a frightening chain of events triggered by a viral dare that proves far more dangerous than expected.
Behind the camera is director Frasco Mortiz, working from a script written by Ays De Guzman. The film follows the success of previous horror titles from the producers, including KMJS Gabi ng Lagim: The Movie and Mallari, both of which drew audiences eager for homegrown scares.
Huwag Kang Titingin is scheduled to premiere in cinemas nationwide on 15 April, promising viewers a suspense-filled experience that blends modern fears with classic Filipino horror. PHOTOGRAPHS COURTESY OF GMA7