‘Huwag Kang Titingin’: Horror film from internet to movies

A new Filipino horror film is set to haunt cinemas soon as Huwag Kang Titingin prepares for its nationwide release this April. Produced by GMA Pictures in collaboration with Mentorque Productions, the movie taps into today’s viral internet culture while drawing fear from long-standing Filipino supernatural beliefs.

At the center of the story is a chilling premise: what begins as a seemingly harmless online challenge slowly turns into a terrifying ordeal. The film explores how the modern obsession with viral trends can open the door to something far darker, blending digital-age curiosity with the eerie world of folklore.