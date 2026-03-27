Heartbroken network

The circular, which quietly took effect on 1 February, supposedly leaves them with almost zero breathing room before their annual stockholders meeting.

The real tea? The company claims it’s being forced into panic mode to replace two heavyweight independent directors — one a former Chief Justice and the other a respected academic heavyweight — without decent time to properly vet their replacements.

They’re crying foul, saying the rushed rule violates their due process and equal protection rights under the Constitution.

To stop the bleeding, the network is begging the High Court for a Temporary Restraining Order, preliminary injunction, and any other magic legal wand that can freeze the SEC’s enforcement of the circular and spare them “irreparable injury.”

Here’s the rub: Just days ago, the board suddenly announced they’re postponing their 2026 Annual Stockholders Meeting from 20 May all the way to 9 December. But even with the extra runway, insiders say the company is still pushing hard for the Supreme Court to smack down the SEC circular once and for all.