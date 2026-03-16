No need for drama

The complaint, lodged by the former executive who is the beneficial owner of 300 company shares, was submitted to the SEC’s Corporate Registration and Monitoring Division on 13 February 2026.

Under the 2026 SEC Rules of Procedure, the subject of the complaint was required to file a verified answer by 13 March.

On 12 March, he submitted an answer ad cautelam (as a precaution), asserting that the complaint should be dismissed on the ground that it was filed with the incorrect SEC department. As the company is publicly listed, he said jurisdiction properly rested with the Markets and Securities Regulation Department.

It was also alleged that the complaint had been rendered moot as the corporate records inspection sought for the years 2022-2024 was conducted on 27 February 2026, shortly after the complaint was filed. An earlier inspection covering 2020–2025 took place on 17 November 2025.

No violation of the stockholder’s statutory right of inspection occurred. Records and correspondence demonstrated that the subject of the complaint never refused the request; instead, he acknowledged it, cited operational constraints related to the volume of documents, proposed a practical schedule, and ultimately facilitated the inspection.

The complaint was filed prematurely, at a time when coordination for the inspection was already underway and no refusal had been issued.

The matter is now pending before the SEC. Insiders note that the dispute centers on the timing and process of providing access to corporate records rather than any outright denial of rights.

The case is being closely watched in the corporate community for its implications on stockholder inspection procedures at listed companies.