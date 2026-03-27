Gallio Events Hall: A premier event space in Aseana City

With the Philippines’ MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) sector expected to grow by around 8.5% annually through 2028, demand for modern, flexible event spaces continues to rise. Meeting this need, Gallio Events Hall emerges as a venue where thoughtful design meets memorable experiences.
Set amid lush gardens and distinctive spaces, Gallio Events Hall positions itself as a versatile destination for corporate functions, exhibitions, and social gatherings in southern Metro Manila. It is strategically located within Aseana City, the master-planned development of D.M. Wenceslao and Associates, Inc. (DMW Group of Companies), and blends modern-contemporary design with warm Filipino hospitality.
“Gallio was created as a space where every detail—from architecture to hall layout—reflects our commitment to excellence and Filipino hospitality. Our clients and partners inspire us to continuously enhance the venue to meet the evolving needs of both corporate and social events,” said Sheila Bernardo, Senior Operations Manager of Gallio Events Hall.
To mark its launch, Gallio hosted a Modern-Contemporary Filipino-themed evening. Event guests experienced a courtyard cocktail hour, a main program across the Talisay, Acacia, and Narra Halls, and an after-party in the Azotea, enjoying a gastronomic adventure, live entertainment, and an immersive experience of Gallio’s thoughtfully designed spaces.
“This evening showcases how Gallio brings its vision to life, turning every detail, from the layout of the halls to the flow of the event, into a memorable, seamless, and distinctly Filipino experience that sets us apart in the events industry,” said Sheila Bernardo, Sr. Operations Manager, Gallio Events Hall.
From the Garden’s open-air charm to the Main Hall’s refined grandeur and the Azotea’s vibrant after-party ambiance, guests experienced firsthand how each space could host weddings, corporate milestones, anniversaries, and other gatherings waiting to be brought to life.
Beyond the festivities, the Appreciation Night highlighted what Gallio represents: a venue where client visions become tangible experiences, partnerships are strengthened, and every event contributes to a shared story.
At the center of Aseana City, Gallio Events Hall redefines what a venue can be—an environment where stories unfold, connections deepen, and every celebration leaves a lasting impression.