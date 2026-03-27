Gallio Events Hall: A premier event space in Aseana City

“Gallio was created as a space where every detail—from architecture to hall layout—reflects our commitment to excellence and Filipino hospitality. Our clients and partners inspire us to continuously enhance the venue to meet the evolving needs of both corporate and social events,” said Sheila Bernardo, Senior Operations Manager of Gallio Events Hall.

A Tasteful Rendezvous: Transforming Spaces Into Memories

To mark its launch, Gallio hosted a Modern-Contemporary Filipino-themed evening. Event guests experienced a courtyard cocktail hour, a main program across the Talisay, Acacia, and Narra Halls, and an after-party in the Azotea, enjoying a gastronomic adventure, live entertainment, and an immersive experience of Gallio’s thoughtfully designed spaces.

“This evening showcases how Gallio brings its vision to life, turning every detail, from the layout of the halls to the flow of the event, into a memorable, seamless, and distinctly Filipino experience that sets us apart in the events industry,” said Sheila Bernardo, Sr. Operations Manager, Gallio Events Hall.