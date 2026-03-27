From airports to water: Women shape Aboitiz projects

Aboitiz InfraCapital highlighted the role of women in shaping people-centered infrastructure as part of its Women’s Month campaign, underscoring contributions across its airport, water, digital and corporate operations.

Through its #WomenBuildForward initiative, the infrastructure arm of the Aboitiz Group showcased how women across its businesses contribute to projects that improve mobility, water access and digital connectivity, aligned with this year’s theme “WEcanbeEquALL: Navigating Our Future, Together.”