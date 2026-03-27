From airports to water: Women shape Aboitiz projects

Aboitiz InfraCapital highlighted the role of women in shaping people-centered infrastructure as part of its Women’s Month campaign, underscoring contributions across its airport, water, digital and corporate operations.
Through its #WomenBuildForward initiative, the infrastructure arm of the Aboitiz Group showcased how women across its businesses contribute to projects that improve mobility, water access and digital connectivity, aligned with this year’s theme “WEcanbeEquALL: Navigating Our Future, Together.”
“Our work in infrastructure is ultimately measured by the impact it has on communities,” said Cosette V. Canilao, president and chief executive officer of Aboitiz InfraCapital. “Women across our organization bring valuable insights, leadership, and empathy that help shape how we approach challenges and serve the people who rely on our infrastructure every day.”
Company officials said women are taking on roles across technical, operational and leadership functions, from airport operations and water services to digital infrastructure and finance. Tess Labesores of Mactan-Cebu International Airport highlighted the importance of mentorship and collaboration, while Mae A. Perez of Laguindingan International Airport emphasized balancing technical expertise with empathy in operations.
In the water sector, Monique Cardenas of AIC Water underscored the importance of reliable services for communities, while Hazel Alcontin of Unity Digital Infrastructure pointed to the role of connectivity in supporting education and livelihoods. Toni Inot-Retuya of Apo Agua and Jeela Tolentino of LIMA Water cited the importance of technical excellence in ensuring safe and sustainable operations.
Women also continue to take on roles in physically demanding fields, such as aviation safety, with Ma. Binabeth Duarte serving as a firefighter at Bohol-Panglao International Airport. Meanwhile, Lyka Rumbaoa of AIC said financial and support functions remain critical in sustaining long-term infrastructure projects.
The company said the campaign reflects its push for inclusive workplaces and collaborative leadership, noting that diverse perspectives strengthen infrastructure development and improve service delivery for communities.