Aboitiz Group pushes women’s role in inclusive growth

While traditionally female-led sectors such as banking and real estate — including UnionBank of the Philippines and Aboitiz Land — continue to show strong representation, the group is also seeing increased participation of women in technical and operational roles within its power, infrastructure, and food units.

The Aboitiz Group said this shift signals a broader strategy of treating inclusion not just as a workforce metric but as a driver of long-term value.

“For us, advancing sustainability is about connecting three things: business performance, environmental responsibility, and human development,” said Ginggay Hontiveros-Malvar, first vice president and chief reputation and sustainability officer of AEV and president of the Aboitiz Foundation.

She added that companies can achieve sustainable growth by improving people’s lives while protecting natural resources.

Aligned with global Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards, the group continues to invest in talent development, leadership pathways, and workplace policies that promote equal opportunities.

“Building internal ESG capability allows us to future-proof the business and deepen the trust we hold with our stakeholders,” Hontiveros-Malvar said.

As it advances its transformation into a “techglomerate,” the Aboitiz Group said it remains committed to fostering a workplace where talent, regardless of gender, contributes to a more inclusive and sustainable future.