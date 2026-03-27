Four deaths logged in QC from leptospirosis

The Quezon City Epidemiology and Surveillance Division (QCESD) reported that it had recorded a total of four deaths in Quezon City as a result of leptospirosis.
Along with the casualties, the department said that there have been 31 cases of individuals contracting the illness through 1 January to 26 March of the current year.
This marked a 72 percent increase from a similar period in 2025 where 18 instances of the disease were recorded.
According to the department’s report, 19 of the cases were from people aged 31 and up while it also noted that a majority of cases were observed in males.
Leptospirosis is a disease often associated with flooding as it is acquired from coming into contact with rat urine that is contaminated with the bacteria leptospira and spread through dirty water.
A majority of cases are non-fatal in nature, with individuals suffering no or very mild flu-like symptoms that generally go away on their own based on the Cleveland Clinic.
Instances of death due to sever leptospirisis occur because of Weil’s syndrome, the second phase of the leptospira bacterial infection where individuals begin to show symptoms of skin yellowing, hemorrhaging, and other systemic issues.
The QCESD urged the public to wear ample protection when needing to go through floods and advised people that do accidentally come across dirty water to coordinate with local health centers.