Four deaths logged in QC from leptospirosis

Leptospirosis is a disease often associated with flooding as it is acquired from coming into contact with rat urine that is contaminated with the bacteria leptospira and spread through dirty water.

A majority of cases are non-fatal in nature, with individuals suffering no or very mild flu-like symptoms that generally go away on their own based on the Cleveland Clinic.

Instances of death due to sever leptospirisis occur because of Weil’s syndrome, the second phase of the leptospira bacterial infection where individuals begin to show symptoms of skin yellowing, hemorrhaging, and other systemic issues.

The QCESD urged the public to wear ample protection when needing to go through floods and advised people that do accidentally come across dirty water to coordinate with local health centers.