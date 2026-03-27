Djokovic withdraws from Monte-Carlo Masters

"We send him our best wishes and hope to see him back on court very soon."

The 38-year-old former world number one, currently third in the ATP rankings, has twice won Monte-Carlo, a tournament that traditionally launches the clay court season in Europe ahead of the May 24-June 7 French Open, where Djokovic will aim for a 25th Grand Slam title.

A losing finalist to Carlos Alcaraz at the Australian Open in January, Djokovic lost to Britain's Jack Draper in the fourth round at Indian Wells.

He then pulled out of the Miami Open with a right shoulder injury.

Djokovic is next scheduled to compete at another clay ATP Masters 1000 event, the April 22-May 3 Madrid Open, according to the official ATP site.