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DITO secures back-to-Back Ookla and Opensignal honors

DITO Telecommunity President and CEO Eric Alberto accepts the award at the 2026 Mobile World Congress on behalf of the company. The newest telco once again was named the #1 Rated Mobile Network in the Philippines by Ookla for 2H25 and also earned Fastest Network by Opensignal.
DITO Telecommunity President and CEO Eric Alberto accepts the award at the 2026 Mobile World Congress on behalf of the company. The newest telco once again was named the #1 Rated Mobile Network in the Philippines by Ookla for 2H25 and also earned Fastest Network by Opensignal.
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DITO Telecommunity continues its winning streak on the global stage, bringing home major recognitions once again at the 2026 Mobile World Congress (MWC), one of the world’s biggest gatherings for the telecommunications industry.

The country’s newest telco player secured top honors from global network analytics firms Ookla and Opensignal, reaffirming its strong performance in delivering reliable and high-quality mobile services to Filipino consumers.

The DITO Telecommunity team accepts the Ookla® Speedtest Award, recognizing DITO as the Philippines’ #1 Rated Mobile Network —underscoring its continued commitment to delivering world-class connectivity to Filipinos.
The DITO Telecommunity team accepts the Ookla® Speedtest Award, recognizing DITO as the Philippines’ #1 Rated Mobile Network —underscoring its continued commitment to delivering world-class connectivity to Filipinos.
DITO Telecommunity President and CEO Eric Alberto accepts the award at the 2026 Mobile World Congress on behalf of the company. The newest telco once again was named the #1 Rated Mobile Network in the Philippines by Ookla for 2H25 and also earned Fastest Network by Opensignal.
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DITO's back-to-back wins show continued improvements in network quality, driven by its investments in 5G Standalone and nationwide rollout. For a relatively new player in the market, the recognition signals DITO’s growing presence and competitiveness in the Philippine telco space, traditionally dominated by long-established operators.

“These recognitions aren’t just about awards—they reflect the role DITO plays in shaping a more connected Philippines. Every day, our network helps bridge communities, enable opportunities, and empower Filipinos to participate fully in the digital future,” said Eric Alberto, CEO of DITO Telecommunity—meanwhile, Atty. Adel Tamano, Chief Commercial Officer of DITO Telecommunity, highlighted the company’s continued focus on future-ready infrastructure.

DITO Telecommunity President and CEO Eric Alberto accepts the award at the 2026 Mobile World Congress on behalf of the company. The newest telco once again was named the #1 Rated Mobile Network in the Philippines by Ookla for 2H25 and also earned Fastest Network by Opensignal.
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“What makes these awards meaningful is that they’re based on independent, real-world measurements from global benchmarks like Opensignal and Ookla. They confirm that our network is performing consistently, delivering a foundation that can support the country’s growing digital needs,” said Tamano.

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