DITO introduces 'silent' tech to fight fraud

DITO Telecommunity has launched Silent Network Authentication (SNA), eliminating the need for manual code entry and strengthening protection against fraud and SIM-swap attacks.
Developed with Shush and Twilio, SNA lets digital platforms verify users directly through DITO’s mobile network, reducing reliance on traditional SMS one-time passwords (OTPs).
“Fraudsters today exploit weaknesses in legacy authentication methods,” DITO Chief Commercial Officer Atty. Adel Tamano said in a statement on Wednesday.
“With Silent Network Authentication, verification happens directly through the DITO mobile network. This represents a major step forward in protecting subscribers and securing mobile transactions.”
According to Tamano, DITO is working closely with financial and digital partners to make its SIMs “the most secure in the Philippines for mobile banking and digital services.”
Twilio enables banks, fintechs, and other digital platforms to access secure carrier-level authentication, while Shush’s Sherlock platform allows operators like DITO to offer these services without major infrastructure changes.
“Legacy authentication methods like SMS OTP are increasingly vulnerable to modern threats such as SIM swapping,” said Orisa Cherenfant, Vice President for Strategy and Operations at Twilio.
“Network authentication APIs help businesses strengthen their security while reducing friction in the user experience.”