Sinag Maynila 2026 opens today with fresh Filipino films

The 2026 edition of the Sinag Maynila Film Festival runs from 23 to 29 March, with screenings at Gateway Cineplex, Eastwood Cinemas, Uptown Cinemas, Venice Cineplex, and Lucky Chinatown Cinemas.

Pinoy indie film fans can catch six full-length films, 14 short films, and 11 documentaries across the open and student categories.