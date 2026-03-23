Sinag Maynila 2026 opens today with fresh Filipino films

The 2026 edition of the Sinag Maynila Film Festival runs from 23 to 29 March, with screenings at Gateway Cineplex, Eastwood Cinemas, Uptown Cinemas, Venice Cineplex, and Lucky Chinatown Cinemas.
Pinoy indie film fans can catch six full-length films, 14 short films, and 11 documentaries across the open and student categories.
First launched in 2015, Sinag Maynila was created to support local independent cinema and give Filipino stories a bigger platform. Founded by Solar Entertainment’s Wilson Tieng and acclaimed director Brillante Mendoza, the festival carries the theme “Sine Lokal, Pang-International.”
Over the years, Sinag Maynila has become a space for both established and rising filmmakers to share fresh, original work with audiences. The festival wraps up with its “Gabi ng Parangal,” where this year’s standout entries will be honored.