Dagoon eyes sweep in Olongapo netfest

At the center of attention is Dagoon, who enters the girls’ 16U and 18U divisions as the player to beat following an impressive campaign in the Mindanao leg of the nationwide circuit.

The local ace delivered a string of standout performances, including a triple-gold feat that underscored her rising status as one of the country’s brightest young prospects.

With its strong nationwide reach and consistent staging of tournaments, the circuit has played a key role in elevating the level of junior competition, giving players like Dagoon the opportunity to hone their skills and gain exposure through high-level matches.

Her campaign in Olongapo is expected to be another strong showing, with potential title runs in multiple age categories. However, Dagoon faces a deep and talented field, including fellow local standout Ayl Gonzaga, Claire Casiller, Dania Bulanadi, Vania Parawan, Athena Liwag, Talitha Lopez, Michaela Suarez and Claire Alcala — all eager to challenge the tournament favorite and make their mark.