Reig conquers heat, field to rule IM 70.3 Davao

Reig crossed in four hours, 33 minutes and 41 seconds over the punishing 1.9-km swim, 90-km bike, and 21-km run race, holding off Lukosz (4:34:29) and Santiago (4:36:02) in one of the most fiercely contested races in the event’s local history.

Under punishing conditions and amid a field of more than 1,000 athletes, the race unfolded as a test of endurance, strategy and sheer will — one that ultimately crowned a new young king of the half-distance.

Reig set the tone early.

He sliced through the waters with authority, clocking 32:26 to carve out a crucial early gap. While Dayshaun Ramos actually logged the fastest swim of the day at 30:35 while competing in the Filipino Elite Category, it was Reig who positioned himself best among the title contenders, putting significant distance between himself and Lukosz (34:16) while also gaining the edge over Santiago (39:47).

That advantage proved crucial.

The bike leg turned into a high-speed chase under the sweltering Davao sun, with Lukosz — the 2022 full IRONMAN Subic champion — firing a blistering 2:16:58 split and Santiago surging with a strong push of his own (2:20:21). Reig, clocking 2:25:56, saw his cushion shrink, setting up a dramatic half-marathon showdown where margins — and mistakes — would decide everything.

What followed was a duel of survival.

Reig unleashed the fastest run time among the three, clocking 1:30:46 and outpacing his rivals despite the oppressive heat radiating off the pavement. Santiago followed closely with a 1:31:27, while the grueling conditions took their toll on Lukosz, who faltered with a 1:37:03.

It was a finish defined not just by speed, but by nerve.

The victory marked a defining leap in Reig’s young career. After making his mark with multiple 5150 titles in Bohol and Subic, he successfully transitioned to the grueling 70.3 distance, signaling his readiness to compete — and win — at a higher level.

Ramos, meanwhile, timed 4:39:38 and captured the Elite Category title, a division organized by the Philippine Sports Commission to highlight the talent of national team members. The category provides athletes a platform to shine while further sharpening their skills in high-level competition.