16 OFW women entrepreneurs get seed capital

A total of 16 Filipina entrepreneurs received seed capital from the Department of Migrant Workers under its reintegration program during the national awarding of the LIKHAng Kababaihan Business Plan Competition 2026 held Thursday night in Makati City.
Kristel Joy De Guzman of Region I emerged as grand winner and received P500,000 for her food venture “Tartobongbong,” a fusion of puto bumbong and sweet tart. Jessie Mambaguimbay Pascual of Region III, a former household service worker in Saudi Arabia, was named first runner-up and received P300,000 for an oyster farming business, while Myra Deligencia Avenido of Region X, a former babysitter in Jeddah, placed second runner-up and received P200,000 for a crayfish farming venture. All 16 finalists were also awarded P100,000 each as regional champions.
Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac led the ceremony, highlighting the role of entrepreneurship in helping returning overseas Filipino workers rebuild livelihoods. The LIKHA Award, under the DMW’s reintegration program, provides funding and training support to help OFWs and their families develop sustainable businesses.