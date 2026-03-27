16 OFW women entrepreneurs get seed capital

Kristel Joy De Guzman of Region I emerged as grand winner and received P500,000 for her food venture “Tartobongbong,” a fusion of puto bumbong and sweet tart. Jessie Mambaguimbay Pascual of Region III, a former household service worker in Saudi Arabia, was named first runner-up and received P300,000 for an oyster farming business, while Myra Deligencia Avenido of Region X, a former babysitter in Jeddah, placed second runner-up and received P200,000 for a crayfish farming venture. All 16 finalists were also awarded P100,000 each as regional champions.