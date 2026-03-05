DTI releases P2B OFW Negosyo Fund to help returning workers start businesses

More overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) now have the option to start their own businesses in the country after the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), through its lending arm Small Business Corporation (SBCorp), released an additional P2 billion under the newly established OFW Negosyo Fund.

The SBCorp program is expected to benefit OFWs, particularly those returning from conflict-affected areas in the Middle East who may want to establish businesses in the Philippines.

According to the DTI, the initiative, which OFWs can begin availing starting 12 March 2026, provides expanded financial assistance to help migrant workers cope with sudden job displacement abroad and reintegrate into the local economy by launching sustainable enterprises.

The department said the fund is designed to address real-world challenges faced by OFWs, including abrupt returns due to geopolitical tensions and the difficulties of building businesses after years of working overseas.

By encouraging OFWs to convert remittances into productive investments, the program also aims to generate jobs and stimulate local economic growth while recognizing the contributions of the country’s “bagong bayani.”

"We are committed to opening doors for OFWs ready to come home and invest in their own country, especially when external crises force their hand," said DTI Secretary Cristina Roque, who also serves as chairman of the SBCorp board.

"Access to capital is often the biggest barrier during these uncertain transitions. Through DTI-SBCorp, we've tailored this fund to equip them with the resources to build, hire, and secure their families' futures—no matter the circumstances," she added.

Under the OFW Negosyo Fund, loan amounts range from P30,000 to P20 million, mirroring the flexible terms offered under the Women’s Enterprise Fund to ensure accessibility.

Borrowers will be granted a grace period, with no payment of capital and interest during the first year for eligible loan products. Repayment terms may extend up to five years, with flexible payment options.

Collateral requirements are also waived for loans of up to P5 million.

In line with the DTI’s push for digitalization, OFWs can apply through the DTI-SBCorp Money App available on Google Play and Huawei AppGallery, or through the web application portal at app.sbcorp.ph.

Online registration for the loan facility can also be completed through the SBCorp website at sbcorp.gov.ph.

The DTI said OFWs who prefer in-person assistance may visit any of the 1,431 Negosyo Centers nationwide, where business advisers can help with enterprise planning and navigating DTI programs. Applicants may also call the hotline 1-384 for further details.