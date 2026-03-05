SBCorp ushers P2-B seed fund for OFWs

More overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) now have the option to start their own businesses in the country, as the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and its lending arm, Small Business Corporation, have released an additional P2 billion to fund the newly established OFW Negosyo Fund.

The SBCorp’s program is very timely, especially for OFWs from war-affected Middle Eastern countries who would want start businesses, safely, in the comfort of their own homes.

According to the DTI, the initiative, which OFWs can start availing starting 12 March 2026, provides expanded financial assistance to OFWs, empowering them to navigate sudden displacements from work abroad — such as those triggered by the ongoing Middle East conflict — and smoothly reintegrate at home by launching sustainable businesses.