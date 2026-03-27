16 female OFWs win seed capital grants

Kristel Joy De Guzman of Region I won the grand prize of P500,000 for her food venture “Tartobongbong,” a fusion of puto bumbong and sweet tart. She previously worked in Macau.

Jessie Mambaguimbay Pascual of Region III, a former household service worker in Saudi Arabia, received P300,000 as first runner-up for her oyster farming business.

Myra Deligencia Avenido of Region X, a former babysitter in Jeddah, was named second runner-up and received P200,000 for her crayfish farming venture.

All 16 finalists received P100,000 each as regional champions.

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac led the awarding ceremony.

The LIKHA Award is a start-up business competition under the DMW’s reintegration program, aimed at helping OFWs and their families build sustainable livelihoods.