Two killed in Baguio truck mishap

Two persons and four cattles were killed after the truck hit another vehicle before it fell into a road side at Suello Village, Baguio City at at 1 PM of March 6, 2026. |Aldwin Quitasol. Photo Courtesy of Tjhay Eldo.
BAGUIO CITY--  Two individuals, identified as the driver and a helper, were confirmed dead following a road accident in Suello Village, Baguio City in the afternoon of 6 March 2026.

Another helper sustained injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

​The truck transporting cattle from a farm in Tuba, Benguet and was bound to the slaughter house allegedly experienced loose brakes while traversing the area. The driver lost control of the vehicle and hit a vehicle before swerving and falling on its side at the edge of the road.

According to initial reports, four of the five cattles on board also died as a result of the crash. The incident happened around 1:15 PM of the said date.

Local authorities are currently conducting an investigation to determine the exact cause of the mechanical failure or driver error.

