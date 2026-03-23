Tagaytay ready for Asian cycling tilt

Philippine Olympic Committee president Abaham Tolentino will join Gill and Gregorio in opening the championships that the country is hosting for the first time since the 1995 edition of the annual event at the brand-new venue — a UCI-standard 250-meter indoor track facility.

“This is the biggest international track cycling event that Tagaytay City, and the country for that matter, is hosting in three decades,” said Tolentino, also the president of the national sports association of cycling, PhilCycling.

The opening ceremony is set at 9 a.m. and the first event starts at 10 a.m.

Mayor Brent Tolentino of host Tagaytay City is supporting the championships along with the PSC, MVP Sports Foundation, Sports Plus PH, Toyota and Peak.

The Asian championships offer 44 gold medals, while 30 golds are staked in the para track competitions that will be held simultaneously until 31 March.

Competitions in the ACC championships will be in individual and team pursuit, sprint, keirin, elimination race, omnium, points race, scratch race, Madison and 1-kilometer for both men and women categories.