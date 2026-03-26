VP Sara still trusted despite impeachment cases, PDP–Laban says

“They can’t bring that down. Her trust rating is still high,” the LAKAS-CMD Chief Operating Officer added in Filipino.

Regarding the impeachment cases of the Vice President, Lambino also noted that the Supreme Court said the impeachment of Sara Duterte is not only political but a legal process to be considered.

“When we talk of legal process, it makes the basis of looking at the legality, [that] is what the constitution provides because the constitution is the supreme law of the land,” Atty. Raul said.

Meanwhile, Atty. Jacinto Paras cited that several Congressmen in the House want to maximize the Vice President’s propaganda value, as Duterte will become the next President.

“And all of them are very scared because of the many suitcases they received. They are thinking that there will be a serious investigation under the Vice President’s presidency,” the LAKAS-CMD Deputy Secretary General added in Filipino.

While Duterte is not under PDP–Laban, spokesman Atty. Ferdinand Topacio said the partylist, now in the opposition, has significant involvement in the country’s political life, supporting Sara Duterte’s right to decline from any impeachment proceedings in the House.

Present at the PDP conference were Atty. Jimmy Bondoc, a loyal stalwart in the partylist and political lawyer, and former PACC commissioner Atty. Manuelito Luna.