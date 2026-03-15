Randy Ortiz reimagines menswear in 'Randy O. Man'

Randy Ortiz has been a fixture in the Philippine fashion scene for almost four decades. He is best known for dressing some of the most glamorous ladies and best-dressed men in both society and celebrity circles. From elegant gowns to modern Filipiniana, no event is complete without a guest making an entrance in one of his designs. Now, in 2026, he comes full circle, as he returns to his roots as a menswear designer with "Randy O. Man," his first major retail menswear presentation to be held on March 19.
For this collection, Ortiz was Inspired by the modern Filipino's desire to look good and wear well-designed pieces, no matter what the occasion or season. Playing with a variety of silhouettes, fresh and vibrant hues, soft colors, earthy tones, bold and darker palettes, these are the perfect buildings blocks of a stylish new wardrobe. He leans into the spirit for sartorial exploration that men are confidently embracing when picking their outfits. Where basic and conservative give way to the luxe and avant-garde. OOTDs on social media, notwithstanding.
Ortiz sees the release of this new collection as timely, as being fashionable is no longer just for women, and the space for luxe men's clothing has not been given its due attention in the last 15 years. This aligns with the dramatic mindset shift since the pandemic, as men have integrated overall wellness into their daily routines.
For Ortiz, this show is the continuation of his passion for making a contemporary ready-to-wear men's line readily accessible to his clients. After all, he was able to go mainstream in the 90's via Manila Hotel's Moda Maynila, an all-men's collection which catapulted to the consciousness of the who's who of Manila. He was also among the first designers to revolutionize the way Pinoys view grooming and styling, putting colors and pieces together, shirts and vests with print on print, and more pieces that go beyond a typical male's comfort zone.
Veteran fashion show director Jackie Aquino of JCA Productions will be leading the charge of staging Randy O. Man, in collaboration with Ms. Angel Ortiz of AF Eventbiz, and in partnership with The Peninsula Manila. The sunset show will features 30 of the best professional male and female local and international models, plus surprise appearances by some of Ortiz's. muses led by Tweetie De Leon Gonzales and Apples Aberin, to the music of guest DJ Bombi Balquiedra.
Randy O. Man will also be streamed live on social media.