Randy Ortiz reimagines menswear in 'Randy O. Man'

Randy Ortiz has been a fixture in the Philippine fashion scene for almost four decades. He is best known for dressing some of the most glamorous ladies and best-dressed men in both society and celebrity circles. From elegant gowns to modern Filipiniana, no event is complete without a guest making an entrance in one of his designs. Now, in 2026, he comes full circle, as he returns to his roots as a menswear designer with "Randy O. Man," his first major retail menswear presentation to be held on March 19.

For this collection, Ortiz was Inspired by the modern Filipino's desire to look good and wear well-designed pieces, no matter what the occasion or season. Playing with a variety of silhouettes, fresh and vibrant hues, soft colors, earthy tones, bold and darker palettes, these are the perfect buildings blocks of a stylish new wardrobe. He leans into the spirit for sartorial exploration that men are confidently embracing when picking their outfits. Where basic and conservative give way to the luxe and avant-garde. OOTDs on social media, notwithstanding.