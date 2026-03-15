The return of the Filipino dandy: Randy Ortiz’s menswear revival

On 19 March, designer Randy Ortiz returns to menswear with "Randy O. Man," a strictly by invitation presentation at The Peninsula Manila. The show serves as his first major showcase devoted entirely to men’s fashion and places renewed attention on a designer whose early career focused on dressing the Filipino gentleman.
The sunset event will feature around 30 professional male and female local and international models, with appearances by celebrity muses and industry personalities. Tweetie De Leon Gonzales and Apples Aberin will present Randy O during the evening program, while guest DJ Bombi Balquiedra provides the music for the runway.
The production comes from Jackie Aquino of JCA Productions in collaboration with Angel Ortiz of AF Eventbiz, combining fashion, music and live broadcast elements for the presentation.
The collection covers the spring summer and fall winter 2026 seasons and includes club, lounge, leisure and formal looks across different silhouettes. Ortiz explores a palette that moves from fresh vibrant hues to cooler tones, earthy shades and darker colors suited for different occasions.
Ortiz has spent almost four decades in the fashion industry and first gained attention through men’s clothing. In the 1990s he presented an all men’s collection during Moda Maynila at The Manila Hotel. At a time when Philippine menswear leaned heavily toward conservative classics, Ortiz introduced combinations of color, prints and tailored pieces that pushed beyond the typical male wardrobe.
"Randy O. Man" returns the designer to that territory. The collection highlights tailoring, color and clothes for men who enjoy dressing with intention. Ortiz built his reputation on garments that add personality to the male wardrobe, and the new presentation invites Filipino men to step out with confidence and rediscover the pleasure of dressing well.