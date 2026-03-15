The return of the Filipino dandy: Randy Ortiz’s menswear revival

The runway

The sunset event will feature around 30 professional male and female local and international models, with appearances by celebrity muses and industry personalities. Tweetie De Leon Gonzales and Apples Aberin will present Randy O during the evening program, while guest DJ Bombi Balquiedra provides the music for the runway.

The production comes from Jackie Aquino of JCA Productions in collaboration with Angel Ortiz of AF Eventbiz, combining fashion, music and live broadcast elements for the presentation.