SM Store Zamboanga Opens, Bringing Premium Shopping to Asia’s Latin City

More than a shopping hub, it’s a place to linger — a weekend escape filled with color, culture and the joyful spirit of discovery. Here, premium brands, modern interiors and thoughtfully-curated collections come together to match the city’s evolving tastes and distinct flair.

Fashion‑loving Zamboangueños can now explore premium apparel from Beverly Hills Polo Club, Nautica and Obra ni Juan alongside watches from Citizen, Coach and Fossil, all pieces that bring a touch of global polish without ever having to leave home.

Beauty enthusiasts are welcomed with designer fragrances from YSL, Bvlgari and Marc Jacobs, while tech lovers can immerse themselves in the latest innovations from DJI, Sony and Insta360.