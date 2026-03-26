SM Store Zamboanga Opens, Bringing Premium Shopping to Asia’s Latin City

“Asia’s Latin City” just became more vibrant as SM Store Zamboanga officially opened its doors on 20 March 2026, welcoming a new era of premium retail to the region.
As the second SM Store in the city, this new destination marks an exciting milestone for Zamboangueños who have long awaited a space where global style meets local soul.
More than a shopping hub, it’s a place to linger — a weekend escape filled with color, culture and the joyful spirit of discovery. Here, premium brands, modern interiors and thoughtfully-curated collections come together to match the city’s evolving tastes and distinct flair.
Fashion‑loving Zamboangueños can now explore premium apparel from Beverly Hills Polo Club, Nautica and Obra ni Juan alongside watches from Citizen, Coach and Fossil, all pieces that bring a touch of global polish without ever having to leave home.
Beauty enthusiasts are welcomed with designer fragrances from YSL, Bvlgari and Marc Jacobs, while tech lovers can immerse themselves in the latest innovations from DJI, Sony and Insta360.
SM Green Finds — SM Store’s commitment to greener living — also takes root here, featuring sustainable fashion choices from brands like Code Blue and Tiny Tummies. It’s a meaningful reminder that style can be both beautiful and mindful.
And because every great shopping day deserves a moment of pause, the new SM Store houses a cozy Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf café. It’s a warm corner to unwind, sip something comforting and take in the lively scene around you.
The opening weekend was filled with lively moments and shared excitement. Shoppers lined up for SMAC the Clock, a fun digital‑timer challenge where precision made customers bag special vouchers and prizes. They also took their chances with the “Roll It To Win It” game, where a simple roll of the dice could mean special deals and surprises.
Exclusive treats made the celebration even sweeter. SMAC members took home Urban Kitchen Rectangular Containers with a minimum of P2,000 spend. Standout offers included the Kodak Charmera camera at a special opening price of P1,950 with a P3,000 single‑receipt purchase. Banking partners like BDO, Security Bank, Chinabank, Salmon, Home Credit and Mastercard also joined the festivities with curated discounts throughout the weekend.
Local artistry and Zamboanga’s unique cultural tapestry shines proudly across the store, with decorative elements like Tambol Pots inspired by Yakan textures, Okir designs earn and playful mascota and sardine figures. Each element brings the city’s stories to life, reminding shoppers that homegrown creativity is always worth celebrating.
With its curated brand mix, elevated ambiance and rich cultural touches, SM Store Zamboanga brings a refreshing, premium twist to retail in the South. It stands as a testament to how style, inspiration and local pride can beautifully come together.
Wherever life takes you, the SM Store is there to bring a little more color, comfort and joy — making every visit feel like coming home to something new.