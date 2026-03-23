Zamboanga artisans, entrepreneurs take center stage at SM City Zambo

The vendors offer a variety of regional products, including handcrafted Yakan weaves, artisanal soaps and local delicacies.

Inspired by the colorful traditional sailboats of Mindanao, the market aims to provide a high-traffic platform for entrepreneurs like Evelinda Otong, a fourth-generation Yakan weaver.

“Thank you for opportunities like this where we can sell and find a wider market,” Otong said. “You are our partners in promoting our weaves.”

The initiative also focuses on scaling local brands through capacity-building. Shaun Alavar of Alavar Food Products noted that the training and seminars provided through the partnership have helped his business expand its reach.

“We are proud to say that we supply all over the Philippines,” Alavar said. “With SM Supermalls, our products can reach the entire country.”

Local entrepreneurs, such as Maria Donna of Marya Soaps and Scents from Pagadian, reported that the increased visibility has already begun to strengthen their customer base.

The launch was attended by SM Supermalls executives and DTI officials, who highlighted the marketplace as a centerpiece of the city’s newest lifestyle destination.

Officials said the project is part of a broader commitment to championing Filipino entrepreneurship by providing accessible growth platforms for community-based businesses.