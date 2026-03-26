PVL, ArenaPlus renew partnership

The continued collaboration, which began in 2022, is proof of the two leagues’ dedication to the sport’s growth and ArenaPlus’ support for this effort.

“We at PVL, we extend our heartfelt appreciation to ArenaPlus for its partnership with the Premier Volleyball League and the Spikers’ Turf. Your continued investment and confidence in the PVL and Spikers’ Turf play a vital role in elevating the league’s growth, enhancing fan engagement, and strengthening the platforms for our athletes,” Malonzo said.

“This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to innovation, entertainment, and delivering a world-class volleyball experience to audiences nationwide. We look forward to building more impactful initiatives together, expanding reach, amplifying the fan journey, and creating the season that showcases the best of Philippine volleyball,” he added.

Vicencio, on his part, emphasized that the partnership is anchored on a shared passion for uplifting Philippine sports and a firm commitment to growing the volleyball community.

“Today, ceremonial signing is more than just a tradition for our organizations. It reflects the partnership built on a shared passion for sports and a shared commitment to the growing volleyball community here in the Philippines. At ArenaPlus, we believe that strong sports communities are built through partnerships like this. We’ve been here for--the whole brand altogether is about three years, but the whole DigiPlus family has been here supporting Premier Volleyball League, I think, since 2022,” he said.