OFW home in time for daughter’s graduation

Erepol, who worked as a supermarket salesman in Souq Al Baladi, endured months without pay while coping with the physical strain and fears for his safety.

“The fear in my chest was unbearable. I couldn’t sleep or eat properly,” he said, recalling the times Iranian missiles were intercepted near his place.

Even before the tensions escalated, Erepol had sought assistance from the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration regarding his unpaid salary and end-of-service benefits.

While his salary was eventually paid and his repatriation scheduled for April 2026, his end-of-service pay was not included.

Refusing to wait, Erepol applied for repatriation and completed the process in just two weeks.

He arrived safely in Manila aboard a government-chartered flight, along with other OFWs. He described the process as smooth and well-coordinated, with assistance provided at every stage of the journey.

Now back in Baguio, Erepol expressed deep gratitude for the government’s swift action, which allowed him to be at his daughter’s graduation on 31 March.